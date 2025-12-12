Ask most adults to name a favorite childhood book, and they’ll likely have an answer at the ready. Maybe it’s the bedtime story their parents read them on repeat. Or the picture book they can still recite by heart. Or the first chapter book they ever finished on their own. Or the story that kick-started a lifelong love of reading.

But is that still true for children growing up today—given the distractions of social media, video games, and infinite instant gratifications contained within a screen? It’s easy to imagine that this holiday season, most children won’t think to put a book on their gift lists.

All the more reason to give the gift of a book this year. Learning to love reading unlocks whole worlds of imagination, challenging our brains in ways screens simply cannot replicate—even more so when that love is sparked early on.

We asked our staff to share the children’s books that changed their lives—and might make the perfect gifts. —The Editors

Mene Ukueberuwa, politics editor: Holes

One magic moment in a young reader’s life comes when he discovers how deep a narrative can run. At a certain age, he’ll burrow into a story that doesn’t unfold step-by-step like a fairy tale or an episode of a sitcom.

For me, that book was Holes, by Louis Sachar. On the surface, it tells the story of a few unfortunate boys stuck in a desert detention camp, doomed to dig sandpits each day as a cruel and pointless form of punishment. Then it deepens into a story of sacrifice and love across generations, with subtle symbols that recur at key moments. Big payoffs hang on little items—a thrown pair of shoes, a recovered lipstick tube. It gives young readers a sense of how nimbly fate turns.

I read Holes at age 10 and then eagerly shared it with my 7-year-old brother, who was precocious enough to grasp its deep meaning. I loved it on the first read, but it stuck for life once we read it together.

Suzy Weiss, co-founder and reporter: Archie Comics