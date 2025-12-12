Welcome back to A Man Should Know, a weekly column from Elliot Ackerman about how today’s lost boys can become tomorrow’s good men. This week, Elliot discusses one of the most important moments in any man’s life: the day he asks someone to marry him.

A few years ago, I was catching up with an old friend. He had gone to the same college as I did, though was a few years behind. We both had served in the Marines and had many areas of overlap. From time to time, he’d come to me for advice. His freshman year, he met a girl, and the two of them dated all through college, and through his deployments.