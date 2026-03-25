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Adam Louis-Klein
Adam Louis-Klein is the founder of the Movement Against Antizionism, an adjunct fellow at the Z3 Institute, and post-graduate fellow at the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism. He is currently completing a PhD in anthropology at McGill University analyzing Jewish indigeneity and peoplehood, based on years of field-work with Amazonian indigenous communities.
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Law
Protest
Israel
California
Education
zionism
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