FOR FREE PEOPLE

Let's Get to a Million Free Pressers!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Yale Students: We’re Jealous of Our Conservative Peers
Yale students at summer school in New Haven, Connecticut. (Michael Doolittle via Getty Images)

Yale Students: We’re Jealous of Our Conservative Peers

Our ideas become stronger when we’re forced to defend them. We wish our university challenged us like it challenges the right wing.

By Publius

November 19, 2024

This editorial was originally published in Publius, an organization of Yale University undergraduates that pens joint op-eds on a range of topics. This piece was published with the approval of at least two-thirds of the group’s members.

We exist in a very progressive space. In a survey of our peers, the Yale Daily News found in October that 82 percent of respondents intended to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket. The divide is larger among the faculty: 98.4 percent of professors’ political contributions went to Democratic-affiliated entities in 2023. 

Meanwhile, conservatives are confined to a glum minority. We hear often about how they have it tough, facing ostracization, mockery, and pressure to conform. There may be some truth to this, but we don’t pity our conservative peers.

In fact, we envy them. 

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest