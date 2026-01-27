On Saturday, China’s top general, Zhang Youxia—long perceived to be one of Xi Jinping’s greatest and most trusted allies—experienced a stunning fall from grace. The 75–year-old vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) was removed from his post and accused of corruption. Even worse, Chinese authorities say they suspect him of betraying Xi himself.

In another stunning revelation soon after his removal, The Wall Street Journal reported that Zhang is being accused of leaking secret information about China’s nuclear program to the United States.

Zhang is perhaps the most prominent, and most surprising, figure to fall victim to Xi’s ruthless anti-corruption campaign, long viewed by sinologists as the Chinese leaders’ thinly veiled approach to purging his political rivals.