Why We Shouldn’t Trust ‘The Facts’ Coming Out of Gaza

Imagine, if you will, living during the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979. You come upon an article in a small progressive newspaper, describing how the CIA had a plan to poison the water supply in Tehran. Later, you learn that the reporter who wrote that piece was one of the people responsible for keeping U.S. citizens hostage at the embassy. You’d probably start doubting that reporter, his outlet, and whether news can actually be reported from inside the Ayatollah’s Islamic Republic.

Well, that’s pretty much what happened in Gaza.