FOR FREE PEOPLE

Sign up here for our new daily newsletter: The Front Page!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Abdalla al-Jamal was a ‘journalist.’ He was also guarding hostages for Hamas. Eli Lake for The Free Press.
A cameraman films while smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023. (Mohammed Abed via Getty Images)

Why We Shouldn’t Trust ‘The Facts’ Coming Out of Gaza

Abdalla al-Jamal was a ‘journalist.’ He was also guarding hostages for Hamas.

By Eli Lake

June 9, 2024

Imagine, if you will, living during the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979. You come upon an article in a small progressive newspaper, describing how the CIA had a plan to poison the water supply in Tehran. Later, you learn that the reporter who wrote that piece was one of the people responsible for keeping U.S. citizens hostage at the embassy. You’d probably start doubting that reporter, his outlet, and whether news can actually be reported from inside the Ayatollah’s Islamic Republic. 

Well, that’s pretty much what happened in Gaza. 

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 1

Latest