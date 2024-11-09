FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party!

I Raised $50 Million for the Democrats. This Week I Voted for Trump.
The author, Evan Barker, is a former political operative and fundraiser. (Jason Henry for The Free Press)

I Raised $50 Million for the Democrats. This Week, I Voted for Trump.

The Democratic Party turned its back on me and my family long before I turned my back on it.

By Evan Barker

November 9, 2024

I was 17 when I started working in Democratic politics. While still in high school, I was an intern for Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign; later, I served as a field organizer for Hillary Clinton. By the time I turned 26, I was a consultant for dozens of U.S. House and Senate campaigns, four George Soros-backed district attorney races, and a wide range of Democratic organizations. I’ve raised at least $50 million for the left. 

And yet, on Tuesday, I voted for Donald Trump. It felt like the biggest middle finger I’ve ever raised to the party I’d supported for most of my adult life. When he won, I was utterly euphoric. 

Let me tell you why. 

