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TFP Fact Checker's avatar
TFP Fact Checker
6m

It's amazing how there's no identity politics on the "The Right." It's incredible that they've managed to avoid that all these years.

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Randy's avatar
Randy
9m

You had me afraid when “AI escaped its test environment”. Like a crocodile escaping a city zoo. And I read the DNC is so short on cash they are asking vendors to not submit invoices “until after the election”. Why does that sound like they would pay the bills with taxpayer money rather than campaign donations????

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