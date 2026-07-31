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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Gary in Gramercy's avatar
Gary in Gramercy
15m

Re: the lawyers who were (quite rightly) told, "get a room": their real sin -- given the reputation their firm has for exceptionally long hours -- was that their private time wasn't billable. Had they been antitrust lawyers, they could have marked their time sheets "conference w/_______ re: horizontal mergers."

No one at the firm would have batted an eye.

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