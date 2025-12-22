I come to you with a mouthful of crow. Last year, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election, a lot of journalists and pundits, including yours truly, waxed lyrical about how good the Trump team was at media: how they understood how to dominate media cycles and their keen and fluent use of new media like podcasts and X (formerly Twitter), among other things that seemed true at the time.

But after less than a year in power, let’s face it: Trump World is losing its media edge.

A good place to start is Kash Patel’s goofy podcast appearance last week. The FBI director joined a show hosted by the wife of his Trump administration colleague Stephen Miller, only for the episode to be released during a manhunt for a Portuguese psychopath who allegedly killed two Brown University students and an MIT nuclear scientist before blowing his brains out in a storage facility.