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Jean Twenge
Jean M. Twenge is a professor of psychology at San Diego State University and the author of Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents—and What They Mean for America’s Future and 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World. She writes the Generation Tech Substack.
Tags:
Gender
Science
Gen Z
Sex
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