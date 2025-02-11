Last week, a self-shot video of unknown origin appeared on my X feed. It features a bespectacled young army cadet with curly, ginger hair, talking about how his drill sergeant told him to get a “fucking haircut.” The video then cuts to him duck-facing at the camera, with a high and tight, while he says, “I look like I’m about to go to fucking war!” The guy is clearly a homosexual, possessing what we in the gay community affectionately call a “fagcent.”