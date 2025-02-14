Welcome to Hamassachusetts
‘Rampant and ubiquitous antisemitism’ is making its way into the largest teachers union in New England, lawmakers say.
19
Inside the Massachusetts statehouse on Monday, State Representative Simon Cataldo displayed the image of a dollar bill folded into a Star of David in front of a packed audience of teachers, activists, and staffers. They were there to attend a hearing on the state of antisemitism in Massachusetts public schools.
“You’d agree that this is antisemitic imagery, correct?” Cataldo, who co-chairs the state’s Special Commission on Combating Antisemitism, asked Max Page, the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA)—the largest union in New England, representing 117,000 members.
“I’m not gonna evaluate that,” Page responds calmly.
