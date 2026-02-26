WATCH: The Epstein Tapes, IV

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released more than three million pages of material related to Jeffrey Epstein.

But very few of the more than 2,000 video files included in the release have been seen by the public. That’s because they are stored in a way that makes them very hard to find or browse.

The Free Press wanted to make this archive more easily viewable for the public, so viewers can understand this story for themselves.

We previously published hours of footage from Data Set 10: footage seized from Epstein’s electronic devices that offered a glimpse into his private world.

We are now publishing the full 12 hours of footage from Data Set 9, excluding only obvious duplicates and extensive CCTV prison footage, which we will link to in the show notes.

This data set contains hundreds of videos, generated over more than a decade of law enforcement investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

This is the fourth installment of the Epstein Tapes.

Viewer discretion is advised.