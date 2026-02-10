WATCH: The Epstein Tapes, Part 2

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released more than three million pages of material related to Jeffrey Epstein. But very few of the more than 2,000 video files included in the release have been seen by the public, because they are stored in a way that makes them very hard to find or browse.
The Free Press wanted to make this archive more ea…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment