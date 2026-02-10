On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released hundreds of gigabytes of material related to Jeffrey Epstein—and in the days since, much of the focus has been on the cascade of previously unpublished emails. But buried within the data dump were some 2,000 videos that had never been released.

While they are technically public, in practice, these videos are very difficult to access. There is no master index listing all the files in one place, no way to browse the archive, and no ability to search by file type. That’s why, unlike the emails in this release, the videos have not been pored over and shared widely. The DOJ does provide file lists for each data set, but it disables automated crawling or link extraction, leaving the public with two options: Download hundreds of gigabytes of material, or click through hundreds of web pages, one by one.

I did both.

Taken together, the videos paint the most vivid picture yet of Epstein’s dark world.

The material released was divided into 12 batches, or “data sets.” Roughly 400 videos live in a folder called Data Set 8, which contains prison closed-circuit television footage, including hallway cameras and angles from inside Epstein’s cell. But the vast majority of the videos—and by far the most revealing ones—are in Data Set 10. These are videos seized from Epstein’s devices: footage he recorded himself, received from others, or downloaded from the internet.

Individually, most of these videos tell us little we didn’t already know; but taken together, they paint the most vivid picture yet of Epstein’s dark world: his lavish lifestyle and twisted worldview, his mannerisms and quirks, his sense of humor—and sense of impunity. The videos are heavily redacted, to protect the privacy of Epstein’s victims. In some clips, these redactions mask explicit content. In others, they lend an air of criminality to otherwise innocuous-seeming footage.

It is because of that impression left by the videos, as well as the difficulty of accessing the files, that we’ve decided to publish all 14 hours of the footage contained in Data Set 10. We’ve excluded only obvious duplicates, audio-only files, and fully redacted videos that contain neither sound nor image. You can watch them yourself, although viewer discretion is advised. The footage contains clips with toddlers, a lot of (redacted) porn, eerie footage from Epstein’s private islands, and scenes from inside his office, where young women dance for him with a paternity test visible on the corner of the desk. There’s also a nearly two-hour interview conducted by Steve Bannon.

If you’d rather not watch for yourself, here’s what stood out to me.