WATCH: Gazans Clash with Hamas as Historic Protests Escalate

“The scum have arrived in Beit Lahia,” says the man behind the camera as he zooms in on the crowd of demonstrators. Thousands had poured into the streets of northern Gaza on Wednesday to protest Hamas’s rule—the latest outburst in a historic wave of demonstrations that engulfed the Strip last month.

But it’s not the protesters that the man filming this scene is calling “scum.” Rather, he’s pointing to a small group of Hamas operatives who’ve slipped into the crowd, waving banners in support of the terrorist group.