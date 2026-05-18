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Antisemitism
California
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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1hEdited

Our rights are inalienable. This is the truth for all of humanity. But the US is unique in that this concept is enshrined into law. We must never forget that this was the mantra of the US from the very beginning. And that it is our government who is curtailed in everyday life, not the People. If we forget that and allow the government to abuse its authority, then we have only ourselves to blame.

Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety- Benjamin Franklin

And yes, it is frighteningly ominous that a judge removed the Jewish DA and his office from prosecuting antisemitic actions because he was Jewish. She never said that the DA was not doing his job or that he had violated any rights. But CAIR said that a Jewish person by definition of being proIsrael was suspect in their job. Did a judge ever remove a Muslim sho supported CAIR, which supported October7? Did anyone ever remove a DA from prosecuting because they were too leftist? They were recalled in an election. It seems to be that the California judge has a Jew-hate problem. Which also seems par for the course for California right now.

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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
1h

Several blink and you’d miss them follow ups to stories the FP covered:

1. Friday’s unsealing of Al-Saadi indictment showed that the US believes the arson attacks and possibly Golders Green stabbings were directed by IRGC. This is significant because Starmer’s government has repeated said that Britain is not at war with the Islamic Republic, except the Islamic Republic is blatantly at war with Britain, particularly Britain’s Jews as demonstrated by the outing of this proxy group. https://www.thetimes.com/uk/crime/article/terror-group-behind-london-attacks-iran-proxy-79xmgqvtw or https://archive.ph/vL5wn

2. The Met Police have unreservedly apologized to Graham Linehan for the arrest last September at Heathrow airport. This is a result of the work that the Free Speech Union has done on the case. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/05/17/met-police-apologises-graham-linehan-heathrow-arrest/ or https://archive.ph/R2FwO

3. Many long term readers of the FP will know the FP’s origin story – namely that Bari Weiss was forced to resign from a toxic workplace. On Saturday, Unherd published a piece by veteran journalist Rob Burley about the toxicity of the BBC and its capture by trans ideologues. The big scoop was the first interview with ousted BBC News Director Fran Unsworth who attributes much of her ousting to trans activism. The piece is long but details a deep scandal within the BBC, exposing part of its rotten core. It forgot the maxim in journalism – you are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts. As I know many FP readers have deep misgivings about the BBC’s coverage on other issues, I suspect a careful read of the original article will provide fascinating insight. https://unherd.com/2026/05/inside-the-capture-of-the-bbc/ or https://archive.ph/hxJFg

David Yelland, a former editor of the tabloid newspaper The Sun (readers don’t care who runs the country as long as she has big tits) and currently a presenter of BBC Radio 4 objected to the piece, not because it was inaccurate but it was published by Unherd who dislike the BBC. The article apparently wasn’t compassionate enough. The ‘be kind’ mantra is part of the reason this issue has not be covered properly in the first place. Yelland is also married to the former BBC Director of communications Charlotte Elston. https://x.com/davidyelland/status/2055605769832222901

The Telegraph covered in the story in a shorter format and featured it on the front page of the Sunday print edition. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/05/16/bbc-news-boss-fran-unsworth-driven-out-by-trans-activism/ or https://archive.ph/4lHEQ

As did the Daily Mail https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15823709/Ex-BBC-news-boss-Fran-Unsworth-progressive-madness-trans-activists.html

Both based on the original Unherd article

When you understand the extent and ferocity of the capture, hopefully it will make you grateful for the FP , its stance against omni-cause identity politics, and the way it encourages debate in its comments.

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