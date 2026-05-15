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The New Middle Eastern Balance of Power, with Elliott Abrams
Aaron MacLean
41M
Who’s gaining influence, who’s losing leverage, and what comes next for the region?

Elliott Abrams, senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and chairman of the Vandenberg Coalition and the Tikvah Fund, joins the show to discuss Israel, Iran, and the new power dynamics in the Middle East. What new alliances have emerged since the chaos on October 7, 2023? How has the current war with Iran reshaped th…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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War
International

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