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Julie Bindel
I am a journalist, author, and broadcaster. I write about feminism, violence against women, and transgender lunacy. To lighten the load, I also interview fascinating people, and explore the good things in life (food, cocktails, film, TV, dogs).
Tags:
LGBT
Gender
Medicine
Sex
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