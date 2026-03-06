Of course he did.

That was my first thought when I heard that Tucker Carlson, in a recent podcast episode, had directed his ire over the Iran war at none other than the Chabad movement—one of the largest Jewish organizations in the world.

The reason? According to Carlson, it all stems from a small fabric patch that some members of the Israel Defense Forces have chosen to wear on their uniforms. The patch depicts the Third Temple, referring to the (controversial) Jewish vision of one day rebuilding a holy place of worship on the Temple Mount—the holiest site in Judaism, third-holiest in Islam, and the current location of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“How exactly,” Carlson asks, as images of several soldiers flash across the screen, did members of the IDF “wind up wearing patches suggesting the point of this war was the destruction of one of the holiest places in Islam, and the rebuilding of a temple that is totally anathema to Christianity?”

Naturally, he has an answer.

“This has been going on a long time in public through, in part, the efforts of a group called Chabad. C-H-A-B-A-D.”