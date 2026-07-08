It’s Wednesday, July 8. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Can Rahm Emanuel thread the needle on Israel? Kat Rosenfield on how the Graham Platner scandal became a turning point for progressives. Suzy Weiss on what the “Jackass” films mean for a generation of risk-averse young men. And much more.
But first, Douglas Murray asks: Will the truth win out at Tyler Robinson’s trial?
The assassination of Charlie Kirk was a grave national tragedy: a prominent political figure killed while exercising the First Amendment rights on which American freedom depends.
What has happened since Kirk’s killing may not be as shocking as the shooting itself, but it is just as disturbing. Over the last 10 months, some of the most prominent podcasters and influencers on the internet—including people who were once Kirk’s friends—have peddled deranged conspiracies about who killed him. This week, the baseless theorizing of Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and others finally collided with reality in a Utah courtroom. That’s where the main suspect in the case, Tyler Robinson, will stand trial once a judge rules that the evidence against him is strong enough for the case to proceed.
At a hearing on Monday, Kirk’s family, including his widow Erika, came face to face with Robinson for the first time. It’s also where these noxious conspiracy theories will be met again and again with actual evidence. The stakes could not be higher, which is why we asked Douglas Murray to tackle this important case in his latest column.
—The Editors
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THE NEWS
Iran is the prime suspect in recent strikes that hit three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted the United States on Tuesday to revoke a license authorizing the sale of Iranian oil. The Islamic Republic did not claim responsibility for any of the attacks.
President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of allowing Turkey to purchase American fighter jets at a NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday. The move would go against the wishes of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Friday asked Trump not to sell modern air force technology to Turkey, citing escalating anti-Israel rhetoric from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Marine Le Pen announced on Tuesday that she will run for president of France in 2027. The announcement came after a French appeals court ruling that upheld Le Pen’s embezzlement conviction, but reduced her sentence to one year of house arrest and lifted an immediate ban on her running for office.
Prince Harry has lost a long legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail over claims that the tabloid unlawfully gathered information about him through phone tapping and impersonation, according to CBS News. While a UK high court dismissed the prince’s latest claims, the publisher of The Sun in 2025 settled a similar snooping suit with Harry, paying him “substantial damages.”
Nokia is no longer making cell phones—the company is now manufacturing critical data center infrastructure, and has seen its stock price surge 90 percent this year. The Finnish corporation is “basking in the glow of the AI halo,” according to one analyst, selling software and equipment to route data traffic between servers.
Argentina made one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history with its defeat of Egypt on Tuesday. Trailing 2–0 with time running out, Argentina scored three goals in 14 minutes, won 3–2, and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals. The reigning World Cup champion’s next opponent will be Switzerland, who defeated Colombia on penalty kicks.
It was good to see Prince Harry's loss in court being mentioned. It is a huge win for the freedom of the press. There is no collective responsibility -- just because one journo employed hackers, it does not mean they all did. And each accusation must be proved.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/07/07/harrys-courtroom-humiliation-is-a-victory-for-accountabilit/ or https://archive.ph/DWk10
The Nigel Farage by-election will be interesting -- thus far only Count BinFace is standing against him as the other parties have declined to put up candidates....
Trump spoke in Ankara last night
Trump sharply criticized Iran, saying he has been on the regime's "hit lists" for years. "These are evil, sick people. They're cancer, and when you have cancer, you have to cut it out early,"
"🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ Trump harshly attacked Iran's leadership, calling them "liars, cheats, and sick people." He said the regime has hurt its own people and killed tens of thousands of protesters. Trump added that the people cannot overthrow the regime because they have no guns while the other side has machine guns, concluding: "I don't want to waste my time with them."@DDFMarketing1onX)
""They're liars. Everyone agreed — no nuclear weapon — then they went to the press and said we never talked about it. Something is wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over."
🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ Trump lashed out at Iran, saying that while the U.S. let them “do their funeral stuff,” they fired rockets and attacked ships. “We hit them very hard last night — 20 times tougher,” he said. Trump added: “Every time you hit, we hit back. They play dirty — they’re scum.”
US Centcom has been bombing Iran all night long in response to Iran hitting Freighters (Qatari and others)
This belongs in the morning news roundup