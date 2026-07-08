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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
12m

It was good to see Prince Harry's loss in court being mentioned. It is a huge win for the freedom of the press. There is no collective responsibility -- just because one journo employed hackers, it does not mean they all did. And each accusation must be proved.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/07/07/harrys-courtroom-humiliation-is-a-victory-for-accountabilit/ or https://archive.ph/DWk10

The Nigel Farage by-election will be interesting -- thus far only Count BinFace is standing against him as the other parties have declined to put up candidates....

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
19m

Trump spoke in Ankara last night

Trump sharply criticized Iran, saying he has been on the regime's "hit lists" for years. "These are evil, sick people. They're cancer, and when you have cancer, you have to cut it out early,"

"🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ Trump harshly attacked Iran's leadership, calling them "liars, cheats, and sick people." He said the regime has hurt its own people and killed tens of thousands of protesters. Trump added that the people cannot overthrow the regime because they have no guns while the other side has machine guns, concluding: "I don't want to waste my time with them."@DDFMarketing1onX)

""They're liars. Everyone agreed — no nuclear weapon — then they went to the press and said we never talked about it. Something is wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over."

🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ Trump lashed out at Iran, saying that while the U.S. let them “do their funeral stuff,” they fired rockets and attacked ships. “We hit them very hard last night — 20 times tougher,” he said. Trump added: “Every time you hit, we hit back. They play dirty — they’re scum.”

US Centcom has been bombing Iran all night long in response to Iran hitting Freighters (Qatari and others)

This belongs in the morning news roundup

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