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Raphi 🤔's avatar
Raphi 🤔
just now

Ah, the arrest of Fergie Chambers is such a good news ! 🍾

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
20mEdited

Ro Khanna lauded the nazi tattoo guy as the 2nd coming, so the only way he thought to undo the damage to his reputation is to go to Israel and try to cause trouble to make himself some kind of left wing hero. Turns out even if you are a US congressman and go into another country's restricted military zone you are going to be held by the military....whodathunkit...(also why does it take 2 days to manufacture your outrage?) meanwhile, homeless encampments, housing crisis, water crisis, people feeling cali because of taxes and ridiculous regulations, crime and drugs out off the charts in his district but he decided what will help his bona fides is to pick a fight with Israel....the democrats sure know how to pick them. I hope the entire party implodes.

So shocked just shocked that the Mullahs, people that slaughtered 40,000 of their own countrymen in 2 days, murders women for not having their hair covered, have killed thousands of US service personnel cant be trusted to keep to an agreement......our foreign policy is being run by the ignoramuses Witkoff and Kushner ...

So the liberals are upset that a conservative is going to buy one of their propaganda outlets so they are suing to stop it...that is what the lawsuit is...funny how these 12 attorney generals had no issue supporting liberal companies taking over movie companies....and they also seem to have no issue with Chinese communist investment and control in the US movie industry, but to the left wing US conservatives are the enemy apparently

I'm sorry but why do we keep having to hear about Harry and by extension Meghan? Talk about a spoiled nepo baby who made some poor choices in life.

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