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America’s Iran Problem Isn’t Going Away, with Mike Doran
Aaron MacLean
49M
Iran has been weakened, but the war is far from over. Why does the conflict continue, and what comes next?
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Mike Doran, senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the Hudson Institute, returns to School of War to examine why the war with Iran continues despite devastating military setbacks for Tehran. Is President Trump’s Iran strategy truly different from President Obama’s, or are the similarities overstated? What d…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
the middle east
Strait of Hormuz
Iran
Israel

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