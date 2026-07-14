Senator Lindsey Graham was always an effective legislator. But it took his sudden and tragic death at age 71 on Saturday for many to acknowledge his tremendous influence on American politics.

Over his 30-plus years on the Hill, eight in the House and 23 in the Senate, Graham—a Republican—fought with Democrats and GOP lawmakers alike. He was at times both one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics and staunchest defenders. A longtime Air Force officer, he was a staunch believer in American military might and how it could reshape the world for the better. It was a view he shared with the late senators John McCain, the GOP candidate for president in 2008, and Joe Lieberman, the Democratic candidate for vice president in 2000. General David Petraeus dubbed the trio the “Three Amigos.”

In recent years, Graham supported NATO and aid to Ukraine when both were unpopular among many in his party. He backed Israel to the hilt. And at home, he was a key player on the Senate Judiciary Committee, helping shepherd through numerous judges and Supreme Court justices nominated by Trump.