The war over “sanctuary” policies may be reaching a climax. According to The Washington Post and CBS News, the Justice Department is investigating Minnesota governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly conspiring to impede Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The investigation—if it’s real and if it goes forward—will probably focus on what the White House called on Friday Walz’s and Frey’s “toxic combination of ‘sanctuary’ policies and anti-ICE rhetoric,” which “has created a climate of hostility that endangers federal officers and incites violence.”

What exactly are sanctuary policies? Are they legal, and could Walz or Frey be prosecuted for them?