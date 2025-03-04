A few months ago, the Stand Columbia Society, a group of Columbia University alumni and former professors, released a report warning their alma mater of what could happen if Donald Trump were elected to office and followed through on his promises to cut federal funding. The short answer: It could cause an “an existential crisis.”

Today, their predictions became reality.

The Free Press exclusively obtained a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to Columbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong, warning that the college could lose $5 billion in federal funding for active grants if it fails to address antisemitism on its campus. In addition, the GSA—which is in charge of ensuring efficiency across government agencies—said it will perform “a comprehensive review” of Columbia’s government contracts worth $54.1 million.