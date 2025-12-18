The Free Press
Sign Up Now: Our New Newsletter for History Buffs
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Abigail Shrier
Abigail Shrier is a journalist and author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, named a “best book” by The Economist and The Times of London. She is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a recipient of the Barbara Olson Award for Excellence and Independence in Journalism, and a graduate of Yale Law School.
Tags:
Women
Love & Relationships
Gen Z
Parenting
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice