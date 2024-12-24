Tom Holland on How Christianity Remade the World
This Christmas, one of our greatest living historians explains how one ‘radical message’ came to define the entirety of the Western world.
Whether you believe in the story of the virgin birth and resurrection, or you believe that those miracles are myths, one thing is beyond dispute: The story of Jesus and the message of Christianity is among the stickiest ideas the world has ever seen.
Within four centuries of Jesus’s death, Christianity had become the official religion of the Roman Empire…
Tom Holland is the perfect choice for Christmas Eve. Thank you, FP!
Bari - merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah! And thanks for the FP! You’re doing a great job but you have a blooper in the audio intro. Jesus wasn’t born in Jerusalem!