With Love, Meghan never really recovers from its preposterous opening scene of Meghan, dressed in a veiled beekeeper’s space suit, whispering with her apiarist about the wonder of bees. (But is the apiarist really hers? The house where the show is shot isn’t. Perhaps he was found on Air Bee and Bee.) Much of the rest of the premiere of her new Netflix series is devoted to preparing the banquet of perfection and fragrant bath potions that will be showered on Daniel Martin, her makeup artist; dear, dear friend; and bemused hostage. He was probably found in a coma the next morning, overpowered by the fumes of grated lemon zest.