Welcome back to This Week in Canada, where the “new normal” at synagogues is horrifying, we’re drinking only eight beers per week, and everyone is morally good. Let’s jump in.

Fast and efficient. That is an apt description for Canada’s government-run assisted-suicide program, as I reported in The Free Press last week. Some deaths even occurred on the same day that the person sought approval for “medical assistance in dying” (MAID), according to a 2024 report.