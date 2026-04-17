As violence against Jews skyrockets across the globe, we’ve launched a new weekly newsletter, This Week in Jew-Hate, to track and make sense of the speed and severity of this virus. You can sign up here to receive it.

In this week’s installment, in response to yet another attack on a synagogue in the United Kingdom, we’re leading with an essay by the newsletter’s editor, Josh Kaplan. He lives in London and has witnessed firsthand the sharp rise in anti-Jewish hatred and violence, from arson attacks and vandalism to relentless online abuse. Over time, he has watched public reaction shift from shock and outrage to fatigue—and, in some cases, acceptance.

For some of Britain’s Jews, the conclusion is obvious: It’s time to leave. But for Josh, and many others living through it, that answer is unacceptable. Today, he reflects on what he’s seen, how it has reshaped his country, what it reveals about the West’s values, and why the Jewish diaspora has to endure. —The Editors

Last year, I flew to Israel from my home in London. In one of the now seemingly rare lulls in the war, I went to explore how the country’s tourism industry was trying to bounce back. I came with endless questions about what life was like, how people were coping, and what, if anything, could entice Westerners to visit. But time after time, the only thing Israelis wanted to discuss was “How can you still live in the UK?”