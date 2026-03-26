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Gabe Kaminsky
Gabe Kaminsky is an investigative reporter for The Free Press. He covers the intersection of money, politics, and influence in Washington, D.C., where he is based. He grew up outside Philadelphia and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Law
Crime
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