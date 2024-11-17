FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press's Election Party!

Things Worth Remembering: The Last Words of Alexei Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose memoir Patriot was published last month, died at age 47 in an Arctic Circle penal colony. (Sefa Karacan via Getty Images)

Things Worth Remembering: The Last Words of Alexei Navalny

‘If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong.’

By Douglas Murray

November 17, 2024

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column, “Things Worth Remembering,” in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. Scroll down to listen to Douglas reflect on Alexei Navalny’s last message for his people.

The word historic is overused. It is often deployed for something people will forget within a cycle of news. But sometimes, in these modern times, somebody does something that can genuinely be seen as historic. Something so brave, and so actually stunning, that it will inspire people for generations.

Alexei Navalny’s decision to return to Russia in January 2021 was just such a moment. By then, he had become one of the most open and daring—some might say reckless—critics of Vladimir Putin. And the previous time he had flown to Moscow, he had collapsed midair, poisoned by the deadly nerve agent, Novichok. He had recovered from this assassination attempt in Germany, before boarding the flight home. It was an act of extraordinary courage. I almost wrote that it was suicidal courage, but that term is too loaded. Perhaps better to say fatalistic courage.

The world knows what happened next: Navalny was arrested before he could make it through customs in Moscow, one final time, and charged with various crimes. He was ultimately taken to a remote penal colony in the Arctic Circle, and in true Stalinist style, the Russian authorities announced in February of this year that he had died, at the age of 47.

But Americans could be forgiven for not registering, in the weeks leading up to the recent, febrile elections, the posthumous release of a memoir penned by this brave man. Patriot is a journal of sorts, begun during his recovery in Germany and continuing through his Siberian internment. In it, he explains why he returned to Moscow in 2021.

