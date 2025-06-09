Tyler Cowen: What Countries Won’t Exist in the 22nd Century?
Americans have the unfortunate tendency to believe the world has stopped evolving. That’s dead wrong.
As observers of global politics, Americans have the unfortunate tendency to believe the world has stopped evolving. Unless there is an immediate war at hand, for example, we like to think that national borders have stopped changing, even though history is in many ways the story of how and why these borders are always changing.
We also treat the “nation-state” as a final organizational form, as if it represents a literal “end of history.” This is profoundly mistaken.