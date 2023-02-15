The Real-World Impact of Our Reporting

Dear Readers,

On Wednesday of last week, the House Oversight Committee summoned four former Twitter executives to answer questions about our Twitter Files reporting. As hearings continue, the public may finally get the answers it deserves about the way Twitter censored key information about subjects like Covid; about its covert cooperation with various government agencies, including the FBI; and broader questions about the power of this platform over public American life.

The very next day, we published Jamie Reed’s alarming firsthand account of her experience working as a case manager at The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Reed is the first whistleblower from inside an American pediatric gender clinic to speak out publicly. And the details she describes are, as she put it, “morally and medically appalling.”

Within hours of publication, the story generated a major reaction among law enforcement and policy makers.

Senator Josh Hawley’s office announced an investigation.

So did Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who says the Transgender Center was taking state taxpayer money unlawfully to fund their operations.

And Washington University responded to the piece in a statement: “We are alarmed by the allegations reported in the article published by The Free Press.”

And just yesterday we announced one of our most ambitious projects to date: The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, a new audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author. The show is hosted by our Megan Phelps-Roper and premieres next Tuesday, February 21.

