About one arrest per officer.

That is one way to calculate the results of Operation Metro Surge, the immigration crackdown launched in the Minneapolis area in December. According to the Trump administration, about 3,000 agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) were “conducting immigration enforcement actions” there as of Monday. Those agents have made over 3,500 arrests, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement to The Free Press.

The fatal shootings of Alex Pretti last Saturday and Renee Good three weeks ago by CBP and ICE agents who were part of Operation Metro Surge have unleashed perhaps the biggest public-relations crisis of Trump’s presidency and condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike. On Wednesday, Trump said: “We’re going to de-escalate a little bit.”