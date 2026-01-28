Kevyn Burger, 69, is tearing up as she watches mourners lay bouquets and notes along the scene of Alex Pretti’s death—a curb near a bus stop and Malaysian restaurant.

It’s Tuesday, three days after Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and killed Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in South Minneapolis. He’s almost the same age as Burger’s son, who just died of cancer. “I look at him, and I go, ‘I know that guy.’ It could’ve just as easily been one of ours.”

Burger says at least something good came of Pretti’s death.

“They will never say we won,” Burger said of ICE. “But we know it. They will go slipping away like the slimy creatures they are.”