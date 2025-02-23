It’s been a rough several weeks for New York City mayor Eric Adams, whose political fate hangs in the balance. His deputies are quitting left and right. Manhattan’s top prosecutor and six others resigned after the Department of Justice ordered her to drop the corruption charges he’s indicted on—and while Governor Kathy Hochul decided against removing him from office, she introduced more strict oversight over Hizzoner.

Don’t be surprised to find the embattled Adams making the rounds on Fox News in a bid to cozy up further to the Trump administration. Or blowing off some steam at Zero Bond, his favorite private club in Manhattan. Or, failing those routes, communing with a higher power, at the grave of a late rabbi in Cambria Heights, Queens. This past Tuesday, in a New York Police Department windbreaker and baseball cap, Adams stood gazing at the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and perhaps the most influential rabbi of the last few centuries before his death in 1994. According to the mayor, “I prayed for strength and global peace.” And probably a few other things.

And well, it worked last time.