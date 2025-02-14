The Free Press in Love
This Valentine’s Day, we’re sharing tales of romance found in unexpected places—on rooftops, in newsrooms, across continents, and in a fourth-grade crush that finally came true.
I was a really fat fourth grader. And like everyone else at my school, I had a crush on an extremely cool eighth grader. Evan wore skinny jeans and Vans, and despite his mouth being covered in blue rubber and loads of metal, his smile was perfect. I haven’t been able to get it out of my head since I first saw it in 2008.
His girlfriend was my babysitter, and I often berated her about what he was like and what they did together. She was the first girl I was ever really jealous of.
