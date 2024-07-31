FOR FREE PEOPLE

Israeli soldiers and police clash with protesters, after they broke into the Bayt Lid army base over the detention of military reservists who were suspected of abuse of a detainee. (Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Far-Right Danger Inside Israel’s Borders

The threat of internal conflict is as dangerous as any external threat we face. Matti Friedman writes.

By Matti Friedman

July 30, 2024

Israelis were preoccupied with the chance of a regional war breaking out in Lebanon on Monday when our attention was abruptly diverted to a threat closer to home: unprecedented scenes of far-right Israelis breaking into two military bases and fighting with soldiers. 

The rioters were protesting the arrest of nine soldiers on charges of sexually abusing a Hamas suspect at a military prison facility called Sde Teiman. Official details remain scant, but according to Israeli press reports the man, a commander in the elite “Nukhba” unit that spearheaded the October 7 terror attack had been brought to the hospital with signs that he’d been sodomized with an object. 

After a covert investigation, military police moved in to detain the soldiers, which one wouldn’t think was a controversial decision given the shocking nature of the charge. But to the protesters, the charges are evidence of a “leftist plot” in Israel’s court system and military chain of command that is weakening the nation and foiling the will of the people. Among the ranks of those protesting the arrest were not only politicians but members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s own governing coalition. 

Over the last few days—after Hezbollah’s strike on a soccer field in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and threatened a broader regional war, and now the chaos around the arrest of the prison guards—the external and internal threats to Israeli society have seemed to be coming to a head at once. And neighboring Lebanon—once another sunny and prosperous country on the Mediterranean coast that allowed itself to descend into mismanagement and civil war—appears for a moment less like a military threat than a vision of Israel’s future.

