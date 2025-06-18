The Free Press
Emily Yoffe
Senior editor Emily Yoffe is a veteran journalist who has published widely on numerous topics. She was a contributing writer to The Atlantic where she wrote about campus sexual assault and MeToo and the need for due process for the accused. She was a longtime contributor to Slate, where she was their "Dear Prudence" columnist for 10 years.
Politics
Supreme Court
Law
Policy
Gender
