The ‘Dirty Jew’ Ad Is Bad for Jews
We need to stop with the victimization, not make a $15 million Super Bowl ad about it.
The “Dirty Jew” ad. The one that will air during the Super Bowl. The one that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft just paid $15 million for.
It made me take antisemitism less seriously.
It made me think that people who already kind of hate Jews will come away from this—hating them more.
Is the head of creative at Blue Square Alliance Against Hate—Kraft’s nonprofit group that is supposedly charged with fighting antisemitism—a Jewish Boomer who thinks his target audience is Jewish Boomers? Because that’s what this ad feels like.
