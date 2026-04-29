After its first indictment of James Comey was dismissed in November, the Justice Department is back for another round. This time they are charging the former FBI director with two counts related to threatening the life of the president.

That may sound like a grave accusation. But the actual “crime” described in the indictment is a joke. The indictment says Comey posted a photo on Instagram “which depicted seashells arranged in a pattern making out ‘86 47.’ ” The indictment then says a “reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”