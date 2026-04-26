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Tags:
Journalism
Media
Political Violence
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CheerfulSkeptic's avatar
CheerfulSkeptic
1m

Beautifully expressed! My prayers for a return to civil sanity be heard….

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stephen p schaffer's avatar
stephen p schaffer
2m

"No evidence has emerged so far that suggests that Allen is mentally impaired?" What a ridiculous statement seven minutes after the terrorist attack.

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