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Barrett Burka MD's avatar
Barrett Burka MD
11m

How should, could one name them, Pravda, Izvestia, Tass?

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Lis's avatar
Lis
21m

I’m not sure why people keep looking to the New York Times as any kind of a serious news source. They have long abandoned that part of their mission. Let them talk to their own echo chamber and let the rest of us move on. They’re absurd, mostly incorrect on any topic, and really not worth talking about anymore.

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