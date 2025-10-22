We are living through an age of political violence in America. One sign of that: Threats of violence against public figures are now so commonplace that they barely make the front page.

Consider the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday morning, we learned from a CBS News report that Christopher Moynihan, a participant in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested for threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.