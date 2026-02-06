It’s happened; your beloved, populist queen of TGIF has been unmasked as a certified member of the emailed-Jeffrey Epstein-community. We’re as shocked as you. Nellie has been penalized with a one-game suspension from TGIF and a $5,000,000 fine, which she assures us she is good for, but only after she goes to a big house on the Upper East Side to “pick something up.” She’ll be back for the next edition, unless someone finds a pic of her at a Diddy white party. While she figures all that out, you’re stuck with us—Suzy in the driver’s seat, and Sascha as passenger princess.

If you’re a Free Presser in Atlanta, we have a big treat for you. Coleman Hughes will be at the Ebenezer Baptist Church next month, alongside former UN ambassador Andrew Young and MLK biographer Jonathan Eig. Get your tickets here.

And now, on to the biggest stories of the week, according to us.

→ The emails will continue until morale gets worse: A specter has been haunting America—the specter of jeevacation@gmail.com, also known as Jeffrey Edward Epstein. Last Friday, the Department of Justice said “release the Kraken” and made available to the public three million pages of documents connected to the late disgraced financier, including volumes of email correspondence. The fallout hasn’t let up since.