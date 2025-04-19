Good morning, culture vultures! This week, I wrote about Jeff Bezos’s hot fiancée going to space in a tight suit, and it made me wonder what his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, was thinking. Then I saw that another billionaire’s ex-wife had a book out. Today, I bring you a review of Melinda Gates’s memoir, and of a medical drama I think you’ll love. Before we get into all that—and more!—I need your help. We need a name for this column. Weissland? The Take? The Weekly Free Press Culture Department Report? Weissgeist? Let me know in the comments if you have any ideas.

Which Way, Western Woman?

Picture this: your first marriage, to a billionaire, goes belly-up, and you’re in your 50s, and it’s time for your next act. You have two options. The first is to slap on those fake eyelashes and hitch a ride to space courtesy of your new, even richer fiancé, as Lauren Sánchez did this week. The second is to write a curiously petty memoir. That’s what Melinda French Gates did. The result, The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward, was out this week, and I read it so you don’t have to.