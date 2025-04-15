Katy Perry’s Cosmic Bachelorette Party
The plan for America’s first all-female spaceflight was to look good, have a great time, and do a lot of screaming. And honestly? Mission accomplished.
If you don’t know what a bachelorette party is like, let me tell you: It’s like being vacuum sealed in a tin can with a bunch of girls you don’t know that well but with whom you have to pretend to have a life-changing experience, for the sake of the bride, who invited everyone and who has a vision.
In other words, it’s exactly what happened on this morning’s historic American spaceflight.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events